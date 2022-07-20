Adred “Adie” Siler of Bradford left this world for her Heavenly home on Monday, July 18, 2022, at the age of 92.
Adred Verda Frances was born Dec. 22, 1929, in Doniphan, Ark., the youngest child of George Ernest “Boss” Glosson and Ola Ramsey Glosson.
Adie graduated from Kensett High School in 1948, and married Carl William Siler Sr. in July of that year. They enjoyed 57 years of marriage in Bradford.
Adie devoted her life to being a homemaker, wife, wonderful mother and fun-loving Nana. She enjoyed working in her yard and flowerbeds, bird watching from her window, watching sporting events, and having a good laugh. She loved people and worked alongside her husband at their businesses, the Bradford Roller Skating Rink and Siler Variety Store. She was a member of Bradford Missionary Baptist Church, the American Legion Auxiliary, and was a charter member of the Doniphan Chicks.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and two sisters, Lillian Rebecca Glosson and Kathryn Lone Brown.
Surviving and cherishing her memory are her children, Rebecca Jean Sands and her dearest friend Sue Niemi of Harriman, Tenn., Adred Carol Falwell and her husband Kenny of Newport, and Carl William “C.W.” Siler Jr. and his wife Susan of Searcy; six grandchildren, Delana Jean McFarlin and husband David of Tallahassee, Fla., Tara Elizabeth Davis and husband Cameron of Decatur, Ga., Vanessa Adred Skelton and husband Jason, and Amelia Falwell Smith and husband Shane of Newport, Savannah Denise Overstreet and husband Jarrod of Searcy and William Emmanuel Siler and fiancée Bailey Norwood of Little Rock; seven great-grandchildren, Connor Newman McFarlin, Ian David McFarlin, Claire Louise Davis, Madeleine Elise Davis, Arianna Adred Falwell, Caroline James Overstreet and Siler Gray Smith. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and a lifetime of friends.
Visitation is today, July 21, from 5-8 p.m. at the Powell Funeral Home Chapel in Bald Knob.
Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, July 22, at 10 a.m. at the Bradford Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Tom Lewis officiating. Interment will follow at White County Memorial Gardens in Searcy. Arrangements are entrusted to Powell Funeral Home of Bald Knob and Judsonia.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Billy Carl Burress, Jimmy Dunn, Josh Epperson, Blake Garner, Michael Senko and Will Siler. Honorary pallbearers are the Doniphan Chicks.
Visit www.powellfuneral home.net for online condolences.
For your safety, and all those in attendance, the family ask for masks to be worn during visitation and service.
