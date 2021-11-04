Allie Mae (Shields) Kirker of Newport, departed this life on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at the age of 87.
She was born Aug. 1, 1934, in Batesville, the daughter of Charles Frank and Gerta Mae (Eaves) Shields. She was a homemaker, and a member of Cherokee Street Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Elmer Dee Kirker; her son, Dewayne Dee Kirker; her sister, Alice Mae Posey; and her parents.
Mrs. Kirker is survived by her daughter, Betty Jane Kirker of the home; her best buddy, Rusty the chihuahua; her best friend, Deanna Long of Newport; and her caregivers at White River EMS, Arkansas Hospice and White River Area Agency on Aging.
Funeral Services were 11 a.m. on Friday at Jackson’s Newport Funeral Home Chapel, with interment in Gracelawn Cemetery.
Arrangements were by Jackson’s Newport Funeral Home.
An online guestbook is available at www.jacksonsfh.com.
