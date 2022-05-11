Retha Almedia Smith Stanton, 101, formerly of Paragould, passed away Feb. 11, 2020, in Georgia.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Eura Smith; husband, Ward Robert Stanton; brothers, Birton Smith, Glenn Smith and Gerald Smith; and great-grandson, Christian Rascon.
Survivors include her daughter, Patricia Stanton Lee; son, William Robert Stanton (Yolie); grandchildren, Jeff Lee, Irma Rascon and Martin Armendariz and Art Armendariz; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Almedia was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church in Paragould. She worked in Paragould as a secretary at Griffin Memorial United Methodist Church and as a secretary for 18 years in the Paragould School District. After retiring, she went back to work for several years as a secretary at the Paragould Chamber of Commerce. She liked to work with people, especially children.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 21, at 3 p.m. at Heath Funeral Home. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1-3 p.m. Burial will follow in Linwood Cemetery.
For online tributes, visit www.heathfuneralhome.com.
