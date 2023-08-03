Annie Beatrice (Dawson) Madden of Drasco, formerly of Beedeville, Cowlake Community, departed this life on Thursday, July 27, 2023.
Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Madden Sr.; children, Darlene Madden and Kenneth Madden Jr. and wife Tracie; grandchildren, Kenneth “Trace” Madden III and wife, Kayla, and their daughter, Stella Parker Madden; Abbie Madden, and Kelby Madden Wilson; and her Yorkie dog, “Jr.”
Visitation was Friday from 5-8 p.m. at Jackson’s Newport Funeral Home.
Funeral services were Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Beedeville Church of Christ. Interment was in Madden Cemetery at Cowlake.
An online guestbook is available at www.jacksons fh.com.
