NEWPORT — At the 2022 Arkansas Community Colleges Fall Conference in Hot Springs, four individuals were honored for their success and dedication to ASU-Newport.
Deanna Long was named Outstanding Alumni. Long graduated from White River Vocational School, now known as ASU-Newport, in 1987 with a certificate in data processing. After graduation, she began working for the Jackson County Fire Department. She served as a first responder from 1987 to 2003. In 2003, she purchased White River EMS, Inc. Since then, she has been a consistent presence at community events and says her time at ASUN gave her the confidence, drive, and persistence she needed to achieve her dreams.
Dustin Mars was recognized as Academic All-Star. Mars has spent the last two years working in the agriculture industry. Enrolling in Arkansas State University-Newport in 2021, his after-graduation plan is to continue his agricultural career at Jones Irrigation in Leachville.
The Outstanding Faculty honoree was Stacie Hay, the director of Nursing at ASU-Newport. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, she quickly adapted to changes in the classroom and clinical settings. She is also responsible for significant growth in the Traditional Registered Nursing program. Hay has prioritized forming strong community healthcare partnerships so that ASU-Newport students have more diverse learning opportunities. In September, she was promoted to Dean for Nursing and Health Professions.
Mary Thatcher was named Outstanding Staff. Often the first point of contact for people visiting the ASU-Newport campus, she serves as a welcoming and friendly face. With her focus on customer service, Thatcher goes out of her way to make sure that students and guests are taken care of and directed to the appropriate place on campus. She is also highly involved in the community and helps to bridge the connection between the institution and communities.
