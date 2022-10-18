NEWPORT — At the 2022 Arkansas Community Colleges Fall Conference in Hot Springs, four individuals were honored for their success and dedication to ASU-Newport.

Deanna Long was named Outstanding Alumni. Long graduated from White River Vocational School, now known as ASU-Newport, in 1987 with a certificate in data processing. After graduation, she began working for the Jackson County Fire Department. She served as a first responder from 1987 to 2003. In 2003, she purchased White River EMS, Inc. Since then, she has been a consistent presence at community events and says her time at ASUN gave her the confidence, drive, and persistence she needed to achieve her dreams.