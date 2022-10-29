JONESBORO — Community Health Education Foundation and HomeCare Solutions of Arkansas will present “Girl Talk” 2022 Women’s Health Conference, from 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 5, at Southwest Church of Christ,1601 James St. T
his year’s event will focus on aging gracefully.
“This is our 16th year to provide an event where women can come for screenings and educational sessions, which cost them nothing at all,” CHEF Executive Director Emily Lard said.
“When putting together this conference, we decided to focus on a subject that is often not thought about until the last minute, or in case of an emergency, and that is preparing for yourself, a parent or a loved one to be prepared for all that could happen when aging,” Lard said.
Dorcy Bowser, a caregiver coordinator with the East Arkansas Agency on Aging, will present “Caring for the Caregiver” at 9 a.m. In her program, Bowser will discuss taking care of yourself while taking care of others, and where to find resources and support.
Melissa Morris, a registered nurse with the Division of Aging, Adult and Behavioral Health Services, Arkansas Department of Human Services, will speak at 10 a.m. on the options for receiving optional care in Arkansas including waiver and non-waiver choices and brief overviews of ArChoices, Living Choices, PACE and Medicaid plans.
Attorney Chad Oldham will give a presentation, and take questions at 11 a.m., focusing on the legal needs of the elderly, which encompasses a variety of legal tools and techniques to meet the long-term care, financial, and estate planning goals and objectives of the older client.
In addition to the informational sessions, St. Bernards Medical Center will provide mammograms, height, weight, BMI, blood pressure, anemia, glucose, A1C, cholesterol and take-home colon cancer screenings, as well as COVID booster shots. Screenings will be from 7:30 to 11 a.m., and 12-hour fasting is suggested for glucose, A1C and cholesterol screenings.
Other screenings include spinal tension by Curtis Chiropractic and Wellness; hearing tests by Natural Hearing Centers; and carotid artery by the Arkansas State University College of Nursing and Health Professions. In addition, the Arkansas Department of Health will be onsite giving flu shots.
Booth space is still available.
Companies or health services wanting to reserve a booth can email Event Chairman Sue Ellen Price at chefjonesboro@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.