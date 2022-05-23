JONESBORO — Several Jonesboro area high school students were presented with scholarships by the Jonesboro Kiwanis Club.
Hayden Partee of Nettleton, Clayton Neal, Zoe E. Zipfel and Julianna Grace Hill, all of Valley View, and Sydney Summitt of Jonesboro High School were presented one-year Jonesboro Kiwanis scholarships, worth a total of $10,500.
The scholarships are presented to area students to attend Arkansas State University. They are named in honor of a longtime member, the late B.H. “Pop” Parrish and are funded from proceeds of the club’s annual Pancake Day fundraiser.
