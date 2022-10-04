LITTLE ROCK — The Soybean Science Challenge, sponsored by the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board, is open for students grades six through 12 across the state of Arkansas. The Soybean Science Challenge is a series of online classes that results in science projects at science fairs across the state, with soybeans at the center of those projects.

“This is an opportunity for students to not only win some money but to view agriculture as a science they can be interested in,” Julie Robinson, administer of the Soybean Science Challenge and associate professor at the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture said. “They discover that you don’t have to be a farmer in order to work in agriculture. There are tons of research opportunities available to them.”