LITTLE ROCK — The Soybean Science Challenge, sponsored by the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board, is open for students grades six through 12 across the state of Arkansas. The Soybean Science Challenge is a series of online classes that results in science projects at science fairs across the state, with soybeans at the center of those projects.
“This is an opportunity for students to not only win some money but to view agriculture as a science they can be interested in,” Julie Robinson, administer of the Soybean Science Challenge and associate professor at the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture said. “They discover that you don’t have to be a farmer in order to work in agriculture. There are tons of research opportunities available to them.”
Students interested in participating are required to complete six online course modules before submitting their science project to their district science fair, the state science fair or the Arkansas FFA Agriscience Fair. Each project submitted is assessed by judges from the Soybean Science Challenge. The project must focus on soybeans in order to qualify. Winners of the Soybean Science Challenge special award win a cash prize. The winning students’ teachers also win a cash prize if their student wins at a regional science fair.
Thirteen students were named 2022 Soybean Scholars after their projects won the Soybean Science Challenge at district and state science fairs. The projects covered plant science, earth and environmental science, energy and transportation, and plant systems.
For additional information on the soybean science challenge and the ASPB, check out the ASPB website at www.themiraclebean.com.
Included in the 2022 winners was Sydney Wolf, a student at The Academies at Jonesboro High School and second-place winner of the Southwestern Energy Arkansas State Science and Engineering Fair-UCA, Conway, and Northeast Arkansas Regional Science Fair winner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.