LITTLE ROCK — Applications are now being accepted for the 2023 Small Works on Paper touring exhibition. The deadline to submit is July 22.
Small Works on Paper is an annual juried art exhibition presented by the Arkansas Arts Council.
It features the work of Arkansas artists who are members of the Arts Council’s Artist Registry.
Non-members submitting an entry are required to join the registry at time of entry.
The Arkansas Artist Registry is free and open to all visual artists who are Arkansas residents ages 18 and up.
It is an online visual arts resource designed to promote and market Arkansas art.
The exhibition is chosen each year by an out-of-state juror, who also chooses pieces to become part of the AAC permanent collection.
A maximum of 40 works may be selected. Artists in the exhibition have the opportunity to have their work shown in multiple venues statewide and to sell their artworks with no commission fee.
The 2023 juror will be Margaret LeJeune, associate professor of photography in the Department of Art and Design at Bradley University in Peoria, Ill.
Up to $2,000 will be available for juror-selected awards.
Selected works will become part of the SWOP permanent collection.
All artists will be notified regarding the status of their entries in the fall.
Entry fees are $15 for one entry, $20 for two entries or $25 for three entries. Submission specifications and forms are available online at bit.ly/3OgFJCM.
For questions, contact Cheri Leffew at 501-324-9767.
