BLYTHEVILLE — Daily full road closures are scheduled on Mississippi 378 over Interstate 55 near Blytheville starting today, Aug. 1, and lasting for approximately 30 days.
Weather permitting, crews will be making repairs to the overpass between 6 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. seven days a week until the project is complete.
Detours have been established in the following locations:
Eastbound traffic will be detoured north on 378, to east on Arkansas 312, to south on Arkansas 61 to west on 378.
Westbound traffic will be detoured north on 61 to west on 312 to south on 378.
Detour traffic will be controlled with signage. The public is advised to be cautious when traveling in this area and watch for slower traffic speeds. Traffic on I-55 will not be affected.
