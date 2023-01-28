‘40 Years in the Woods’ exhibit opens at Old State House Museum

“40 Years in the Woods,” an exhibit of the botanical illustrations of artist and naturalist Kent Bonar opens today at the Old State House Museum, 300 W. Markham St. in Little Rock. The exhibit is a collection of Bonar’s drawings of Arkansas’s botanical heritage, along with framed specimens of some of the plants that Bonar illustrated.

 Courtesy of the Old State House Museum

A reception will be held on today, Jan. 28, from 1 to 3 p.m. to celebrate its opening. During the reception, the duo Still on the Hill will perform music composed especially for the exhibit. Bonar will attend the reception.