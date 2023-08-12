NEWPORT — The Newport Economic Development Commission has $50,000 in total grant funding to distribute among nonprofit organizations in Jackson County. Applications for the grant funds can be obtained by calling or visiting the Newport Economic Development Commission, 201 Hazel St., 870-523-1009.
Grant funds must be used for activities in Newport and Jackson County and grants for organizations that target families and children will be given preference.
