6-Wire promotes cultural exchange

JONESBORO — Arkansas State University’s Fowler Center will present the 6-Wire piano trio at 7 p.m. on March 12 in Riceland Hall in Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive. This performance is part of Fowler Center’s annual performing arts series.
According to the announcement, the group is inspired by the historical connection between the erhu, the Chinese two-stringed violin, and the four-stringed Western violin – both essential leading instruments, 6-Wire was founded in 2010 by two virtuoso musicians, violinist Xiang Gao and erhu master Cathy Yang, who compose and perform contemporary, classical, chamber, world music, crossover and jazz with pianist and arranger, Matthew Brower.
“I am particularly excited to experience the intersection of traditional and contemporary approaches to chamber music that underlies their approach,” noted Garry Holstein, Fowler Center director. “6-Wire’s dedication to promoting cultural exchange through performances fits very well with our goal to bring the world to our community at the Fowler Center.”
6-Wire celebrates diversity in its performances, weaving stories into its concerts, transforming how live instrumental music is experienced. Ensemble-in-residence at the University of Delaware since 2014, 6-Wire performs each season on the University’s Master Players Series and Summer Festival.
The trio has given more than 100 concerts internationally for performing arts centers, chamber music and university concert series, and community recitals, as well as large outdoor and television events, delighting cross-generational audiences. They also have recorded two CDs.
A Chamber Music America grantee, the group redefines traditional chamber music with forward-looking compositions and commissions, along with cutting-edge audio and video technology, fulfilling its mission to promote cultural exchange while attracting new chamber music audiences with new repertoire and new sounds.
Tickets are $18-$33 and are available through the A-State Box Office, 870-972-2781. Tickets will also be available at the door.
Safe-seating guidelines will be followed, and masks are required for all patrons.
For more details about the performance, contact Fowler Center at 870-972-3471 or visit www. yourfowlercenter.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.