JONESBORO — The Washington Avenue Church of Christ, 2001 W. Washington Ave., will hold its 30th annual Singing Night at 7 p.m. May 5.
In addition to the Friday evening hymn sing, a special 30th-anniversary event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon.
Kenneth Gossett and Stephen Sutton will speak on the topic “Learning From Lyrics.”
Aaron Dodson, evangelist for the Washington Avenue congregation, stated that a cappella singing is an important element of worship, citing numerous references in the New Testament.
“The Apostle Paul sang praises to God at midnight while in prison. There is a sermon in every hymn. This annual event provides an opportunity for worship, Christian fellowship, and to promote awareness of a cappella singing in the community,” Dodson observed.
For additional information, contact the church at 870-932-1643 or visit the church website at www. wavecoc.com.
