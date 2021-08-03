POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College Corporate and Community Education is offering an abstract painting class using watercolor techniques similar to those of Clarissa Hagenmeyer.
Participants will complete a piece of canvas art for any occasion.
The class will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 12 on the BRTC Pocahontas campus.
Registration is $40 and will be taken through Tuesday, or until the class is full.
For additional information: Call 870-248-4180.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.