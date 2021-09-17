JONESBORO — The Arkansas State University Alumni Association will recognize this year’s Distinguished Alumni Award recipients during a halftime ceremony scheduled for the Red Wolves’ Homecoming game with Appalachian State on Nov. 6.
The honorees are George R. Cotton Sr. of Pine Bluff, and Rickey L. Miles and Dennis Zolper, both of Jonesboro.
“Each of these A-State alumni has attained an outstanding record of professional and civic achievements, as well as giving extraordinary support to their alma mater,” stated Peggy R. Wright of Forrest City, president of the Alumni Association.
Cotton received both a bachelor’s degree in art and master’s in political science at A-State. As an undergraduate, he was a leader in the Student Government Association and elected president of the Black Student Association.
Cotton has been a member of the A-State Alumni Association board and president of the Strong-Turner Chapter of the Alumni Association.
He is currently serving as vice chancellor for institutional advancement at the University of Arkansas–Pine Bluff.
Miles is a 1978 graduate with a bachelor’s degree in marketing. He has served on the Alumni Association board for 26 years, including a term as president.
His community service activities include serving as vice chairman of the Jonesboro Board of Zoning Adjustment, president of University Heights Lions Club, a board member of University Rotary Club, receiving a Paul Harris Fellow award from Rotary International, a charter member of St. Bernards Advocates and board member of United Way of Jonesboro, Northeast Arkansas Food Bank, and Habitat for Humanity.
For the last 23 years, he has been the owner and general contractor for RPM Development LLC.
Zolper earned his bachelor’s degree in economics in 1969, then went on to complete master’s and law degrees at the University of Memphis.
His record of public service includes the Board of Governors of the Arkansas Bar Association, the ASU System Board of Trustees, the Craighead County Quorum Court and the Jonesboro Civil Service Commission. He received two Paul Harris awards and is a past president of the Jonesboro–University Club.
He has enjoyed a 46-year career in the private practice of law and served as the attorney for the City of Jonesboro.
