JONESBORO — Arkansas State University welcomes a new assistant professor of social work, Rebbecca Wellborn. For the past 18 years, she has worked in the field as a licensed clinical social worker and she also is a licensed teacher, having taught in an area high school for five years.
An A-State alumna and master’s graduate from the University of Arkansas-Little Rock, Wellborn also has certifications in eye movement desensitization and reprocessing and grief recovery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.