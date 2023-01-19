JONESBORO — The 29th annual Arkansas State University Agribusiness Conference will be held in person Feb. 8, 2023, with a portion available online.
The conference will focus on the global economy, agricultural policy and the next farm bill, the U.S. macroeconomic situation, and commodity markets. The conference will end with afternoon sessions.
Guests who register to attend virtually will later receive instructions on how to participate.
Registration for the luncheon is requested by Jan. 30. The Fowler Center will open at 7:30 a.m. Feb. 8 for walk-up registration. There is no registration fee.
The general session in the Fowler Center Riceland Hall will begin at 8:35 a.m. and feature four presentations.
Dean Mickey LaTour will make announcements from the College of Agriculture; Dan Basse, president of the AgResource Co., will discuss world agricultural markets and the outlook; Professor of agricultural economics at Texas A&M University Joe Outlaw and Mary Kay Thatcher, senior lead for federal government relations at Syngenta will discuss the economics and politics of agricultural policy and the next farm bill.
The luncheon will begin at noon in the First National Bank Arena, with entry through the yellow entrance, and feature Dr. Christopher J. Waller, a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.
Three concurrent commodity sessions will begin at 1:30 p.m. in the Cooper Alumni Center Ballroom Salons.
The rice industry issues and outlook session will feature Grayson Daniels from Riceland Foods, Inc., Josh Hankins with USA Rice and Austin Brown with Riceland Foods.
Jeff Johnson from Allenberg Cotton Co. will discuss the cotton market and industry issues.
Arkansas State University professors David Newman and Jerica Rich will discuss livestock industry issues and outlook, focusing on the global animal protein outlook and trends in beef reproductive technologies.
Both the general session and luncheon speaker will be accessible online. The commodity sessions will not.
For more information or questions, contact Abigail Jorgenson Coleman at 870-972-2416 or ajorgenson@astate.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.