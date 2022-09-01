JONESBORO — The Arkansas State University Department of Theatre has announced its season for 2022-23.
“Gruesome Playground Injuries” opens the season, followed by “Little Women,” “Peter and the Starcatcher” and “The Trail to Oregon!”
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
JONESBORO — The Arkansas State University Department of Theatre has announced its season for 2022-23.
“Gruesome Playground Injuries” opens the season, followed by “Little Women,” “Peter and the Starcatcher” and “The Trail to Oregon!”
Tickets for all events are available in advance at www.astate.edu/tickets.
A-State student tickets are free at the box office with a student ID.
“Gruesome Playground Injuries,” written by Pulitzer Prize-nominee Rajiv Joseph, is described in the announcement as an intense, dark-humored, contemporary drama spanning the course of a 30-year relationship between two broken souls.
It will be performed in Fowler Center’s Simpson Theatre on Sept. 23-24 and Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m., and Oct. 2 at 2 p.m.
Ticket prices range from $10 to $15.
The second fall production is the Alan Knee, Jason Howland and Mindi Dickstein musical adaptation of “Little Women.” Based on Louisa May Alcott’s semi-autobiographical novel, this production chronicles the coming-of-age journey of four young women during the turmoil of the Civil War.
Performances will be Nov. 11 and 18-19 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. in Fowler Center’s Drama Theatre.
Tickets range from $12 to $17.
The first show of the spring semester features ingenious theatricality and character tracks that span up to half a dozen characters for a single actor. This inventive adaptation which completely reimagines the origin story of Rick Elice’s “Peter and the Starcatcher” is a prequel for the familiar characters of the classic Peter Pan.
It will be produced in Fowler Center’s Drama Theatre on Feb. 17-18 and 24-25 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets range from $10 to $15.
The season will close with a musical satire based on the educational video game, “The Oregon Trail.” “The Trail to Oregon!” was written by Jeff Blim, Matt Lang and Nick Lang.
This musical parody will be staged in Fowler Center’s Simpson Theatre on April 14-15 and 21-22 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $12 to $17.
For more details, visit the A-State Department of Theatre website, www.astate.edu/theatre.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.