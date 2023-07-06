JONESBORO — Dr. Nikesha Nesbitt will become the interim dean of University College at Arkansas State University, Chancellor Todd Shields announced in a press release.
“I really appreciate Nikesha stepping in to help lead this important student services area,” Shields said. “I’m looking forward to working with her, our new provost and our current student life team to create new ways to support and retain students at A-State.”
“I’m honored to be asked to serve in this new role by Chancellor Shields,” Nesbitt said. “I’m excited to be a part of the new programs and service-oriented approach we are designing for our students at A-State.”
Nesbitt was the associate dean of University College and the program director for nontraditional studies. She also was associate director of undergraduate studies. She joined A-State first as a graduate assistant in English in 2006, then as full-time instructor in the Department of English and Philosophy in 2008. She moved into the Department of Integrative Studies in 2014 and has also served as a First-Year Experience instructor.
Ken Balusek has joined Arkansas State University as an associate professor of criminology and the incoming chair of the Department of Sociology and Criminology, interim dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Communication Brad Rawlins announced.
Balusek was an associate chair of the Department of Psychology, Justice, and Society at Rockhurst University in Kansas City. He spent the past 13 years at Rockhurst and previously was a visiting professor at the University of Houston-Downtown and an instructor at Sam Houston State.
Rawlins also announced other department chair assignments for the upcoming fall semester within the College of Liberal Arts and Communication.
Dr. Gina Hogue will take over as director for the academic programs within the School of Media and Journalism. CLAC associate dean Dr. Jill Simons will serve as interim chair for communication.
Dr. Kellie Wilson-Buford will serve as the interim chair for history, as the current chair Dr. Justin Castro will be on sabbatical and Dr. Marika Kyriakos will be interim chair of theater with Dallas Martinez serving as assistant chair as well as director of the Fowler Center. Dr. Lauren Schack Clark will serve as interim chair for music.
Provost Len Frey announced that Elisabeth Engel has been named interim director for the Arkansas State University Museum. Currently the curator of collections for the A-State Museum, Engel had previously managed day-to-day operations following Marti Allen’s retirement in January 2022.
