JONESBORO — Arkansas State University recently released the names of those students graduating for the summer of 2021.
Area students who received doctoral degrees are listed by degree.
Doctor of Education, Educational Leadership
Judy Holaway of Jonesboro.
Doctor of Occupational Therapy
Kenzley Wilson of Black Oak; Hannah Knight of Bono; Meg Tedder of Brookland; Dominique Bacot, Caitlyn Caubble, Tommie McKown, Alyssa Richardson and Carly Woodyard, all of Jonesboro; Abby Gibson of Beech Grove; Hannah Speer of Marmaduke; Mallory Walker of Paragould; Anna Bland of Walnut Ridge; and Allison Green of Cave City.
Doctor of Philosophy, Heritage Studies
Yu Dong and Kerry Williams, both of Jonesboro, and Mary Sitzer of Weiner.
Doctor of Philosophy, Molecular Biosciences
Jonathan Stubblefield of Jonesboro.
