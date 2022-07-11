JONESBORO — Arkansas State University has announced the list of students who completed degree requirements to graduate at spring commencement held May 7 in Centennial Bank Stadium.
Jonesboro students earning post master’s certifications and doctoral degrees included Grace Petersen, Doctor of Education in educational leadership; Sherry Lynn Brown, Doctor of Nursing Practice; Jessica Allbritton, Katherine Axsom, Douglas Coggin, Jared Griffin, Braxtin Thomas and Bailey Thomas, all Doctors of Physical Therapy; and Heather Ditto and Kaitlyn Simmons, both Post Master’s Adult Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner Certificates.
Additional Craighead County students were Rochelle Kelly of Brookland, Doctor of Nursing Practice, and Leah Gathright of Black Oak, Post Master’s Family Nurse Practitioner Certificate.
Paragould students included Anmity Bruton, Doctor of Education in educational leadership, Amanda Thomas, Doctor of Nursing Practice, and Brittnay Mossman, Post Master’s Adult Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner Certificate.
Additional area students included Virginia Baltz of Pocahontas, Doctor of Nursing Practice, Keechia Muse of Trumann, Post Master’s Family Nurse Practitioner Certificate, and Courtney Harris of Tyronza, Post Master’s Adult Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner Certificate.
