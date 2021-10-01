JONESBORO — Arkansas State University has recently released the names of students included on the chancellor’s list for the summer 2021 semester.
Undergraduate students must achieve a grade point average of 4.0 while enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours to be included on the chancellor’s list.
Area students are listed by county.
Craighead
Sabrina Knight of Bono; Kacey Wood of Brookland; and Savannah Fikes, Caroline George, Briana Gibbs, Sarah Mangrum, Matthew McMullen, Cindy Palma, Alexandra Roberts, Madison Simon, Hieu Vu, Jamie Watson, Sarah Wilson and Xuan Zhou, all of Jonesboro.
Cross
Asia Boykin, Thomas Griggs and Harshida Kumbhani, all of Wynne.
Greene
Nikki Hood of Marmaduke; and Joshua Caldwell, Amy Elkins, Bradley King, Hannah Morgan, Ashley Shepard and Anna Wright, all of Paragould.
Poinsett
Laura Rivera, Anna Webb and Ansley Wixson, all of Harrisburg.
Sharp
Tyler Booth of Cave City and Brittany Kunkel of Poughkeepsie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.