JONESBORO — Students on the chancellor’s list for summer 2022 at Arkansas State University have been announced. The list recognizes undergraduate students who earned a perfect GPA of 4.0.
Area students are listed by county.
Jordan Wicker of Corning.
Amanda Berry of Bay, Cassie Watson of Bono, Ashton Chaplain of Brookland and Jessica Adkins, Ashley Aycock, Morgan Blessing, Christy Breeding, Leslie Burke, Chassidy Carter, Haley Conaway, Kristen Creighton, Lindsey Hall, Kelci Hester, Tera Klipfel, Megan Parker, Brooke Posey, Jessica Saito, Clayton Treat and Jordan Wiseman, all of Jonesboro.
Denise Middleton, Taylor Reddick and Kaitlin Williams, all of Paragould.
Caitlin Mueller of Newport.
Skylia Lester of Imboden.
Chelsey Garris of Blytheville and Daley Belew of Manila.
Haley Carter of Trumann.
Amber Manning of Maynard and Jared Baltz and Drue Krauss, both of Pocahontas.
