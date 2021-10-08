JONESBORO — Arkansas State University has recently released the names of students on the dean’s list for the summer 2021 semester. Undergraduate students must achieve a grade point average between 3.6 to 3.99 while enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours to be included on the dean’s list. Students are listed by county.
Clay: Kaytie Manatt of Corning, Jacob Wellman of Piggott and Cheyenne Dinkins of Rector.
Craighead: Lori Alpe, Courtney Bellinger, Kaitlin Benton, Jessica Bryant, Kirsten Mealer, Jodie Moody, Megan Parker and Angela Preston, all of Jonesboro, and Jessica Johnson of Monette.
Greene: Joshua Edwards, Ashley Lenderman and Haley Nelson, all of Paragould.
Jackson: Heather Kruft of Newport.
Poinsett: Keely Curtis of Harrisburg, Raegan Helton of Trumann and Andrew Cavitt of Tyronza.
