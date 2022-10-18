JONESBORO — Students on the dean’s list for summer 2022 at Arkansas State University have been announced. The lists recognize undergraduate students who achieved a GPA of 3.6 to 3.99.
Area students are listed by county.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
JONESBORO — Students on the dean’s list for summer 2022 at Arkansas State University have been announced. The lists recognize undergraduate students who achieved a GPA of 3.6 to 3.99.
Area students are listed by county.
Tylan Cox of Brookland; Odai Alburaty, Austin Baldridge, Madelynn Banks, Alexander Berry, Madison Bonds, Cade Booker, Whitley Griggs, Thomasina Huggins, Haley Huyck, Madison Mathis, Eric Ramsey, Heather Southe, Hieu Vu, Emma Watkins and Shelby Wooldridge, all of Jonesboro; and Xinwen Hu of State University.
Kellie Baldwin, Laura Bass and Kaylee Pillow, all of Paragould.
Jacob Keefe of Newport.
Candis Winfrey of Walnut Ridge.
Sarah Kelly and China McChristian, both of Blytheville.
Alena Ovchinnikova of Trumann.
Rachel Blackwell and Gage Guthrie, both of Pocahontas.
Nathaniel Wright of Ash Flat.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.