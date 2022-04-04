JONESBORO — Arkansas State University has announced those students who completed certification programs for the fall 2021 semester.
Area students are listed by certification.
Certificate of Proficiency
Skyler Bailey of Jonesboro, business law and compliance; Abby Bauschlicher of Corning, Kaitlin Spears of Rector, Angelica Nava of Jonesboro, Brittian Roleson of Paragould, Aggie Dawson of Newport and Chandler Roberts of Pocahontas, all limited X-ray machine operator; Breana Laden of Lepanto, museum studies; Emily Skaggs of Brookland, public relations and advertising; and Emily Skaggs of Brookland, social media management.
Certificate Program
Jessica Biggs of Jonesboro and Jennifer Adams of Paragould, both special education director, and Johnathon Hampton of Walnut Ridge, superintendent.
