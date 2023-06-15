JONESBORO — Dr. Stephen Mullin is stepping down as chair of the Department of Biological Sciences at Arkansas State University so that he is able to allocate more time to teaching and conducting research, Interim Provost Len Frey announced Friday.
With Mullin scheduled to participate in conferences in the upcoming weeks, the associate chair for biological sciences, Dr. Tanja McKay, will step in to provide day-to-day oversight of the department.
Mullin joined A-State in 2020 as a professor and departmental chair after holding a similar position at Stephen F. Austin State University in Texas for the previous five years.
Currently, Mullin serves as the vice president of the Herpetologists’ League, the oldest professional scientific society in North America that focuses exclusively on the biology of amphibians and reptiles.
His own lab group focuses on questions relating to the behavioral and community ecology of these animals.
