JONESBORO — Dr. Stephen Mullin is stepping down as chair of the Department of Biological Sciences at Arkansas State University so that he is able to allocate more time to teaching and conducting research, Interim Provost Len Frey announced Friday.

With Mullin scheduled to participate in conferences in the upcoming weeks, the associate chair for biological sciences, Dr. Tanja McKay, will step in to provide day-to-day oversight of the department.