JONESBORO — The Department of Music at Arkansas State University will present the A-State Concert Choir and Chamber Singers Spring Concert titled “Elements” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Fowler Center’s Riceland Hall, 201 Olympic Drive.
General admission is $5, or free to students and faculty with an A-State I.D.
The Concert Choir and the Chamber Singers are under the direction of Dr. Ryan Sullivan, director of choral activities, with assistance from Annessa Bratten, choir director at Westside High School.
The program will include music from around the world.
Westside High School students performing will be Nicholas Bratten, Ilea Cialini, Garrett Curtis, MaKala Henderson, Caitlyn Miller, D’Lylah Moore, Sierra Roberts and Claire Walz
The collaborative pianist for the concert will be Jennifer Carreiro, also of Westside High School.
