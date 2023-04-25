JONESBORO — The most outstanding graduating students in the College of Liberal Arts and Communication were recognized during Arkansas State University’s Convocation of Scholars.
Rebecca Wertenberger of Hot Springs, a double major completing both a Bachelor of Music in instrumental performance and Bachelor of Music Education in instrumental music received the Chancellor’s Scholar award for the highest GPA in the college.
She, along with Hyesun Choi of Seoul, South Korea, Rebecca Lemon of Salem and Savannah Williams of Demopolis, Ala., are recipients of the 4.0 Scholar Award. The Chancellor’s Scholar is the 4.0 student who has completed the most credit hours at A-State.
Area students receiving departmental awards included Megan Stephens of Highland in Art and Design; Brandon Jackson of Paragould and Heather Foley, Madeleine Voner and Roxana Flores, all of Jonesboro, in Communication; Chelsea Hays of Paragould and Cori Hufstedler of Jonesboro in Criminology, Sociology and Geography; Sawyer Hendrix of Rector, Rebekah Kopp of Black Rock and Alexandra Gibson of Jonesboro in English, Philosophy and World Languages; Kyra Dobson of Wynne and Kyra Franks of Jonesboro in History; Alyssa Wells of Jonesboro in Political Science.
