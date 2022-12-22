JONESBORO — Recent graduates and alumni dating back for decades have the opportunity to claim their free SmartResume thanks to a collaboration between Arkansas-based technology company iDatafy and Arkansas State University.
The cost of the resumés is borne by the businesses and corporations who subscribe to the system to receive credential verification and certified talent alerts. Arkansas-based employers can sign up for free SmartResume access through May 2023 at www.smartresume.com or via this direct link.
The SmartResume platform uses blockchain technology to provide secured and verified credentials that attest to both the academic and co-curricular accomplishments of A-State students and alumni.
Along with providing participating employers with a verified set of credentials, the SmartResume is an excellent complement to current or former students’ existing online profiles.
The A-State Registrar’s Office has provided basic directory information to SmartResume to enable iDatafy to populate each graduate since the mid-1990s. Alumni can “opt-in” to the service by following instructions contained in direct emails from SmartResume or by visiting the A-State page on the SmartResume site.
Once a SmartResume recipient has activated a certified resume, they can customize it, establish job interest settings and even apply for new jobs with a couple of mouse clicks. iDatafy has signed on more than 130 leading employers ranging from small startups to top Fortune 500 companies to partner on the initiative. The employers have the ability to search, connect and hire A-State grads that have opted-in for the service.
Further details about the SmartResume initiative can be found at www. smartresume.com.
