JONESBORO — Recent graduates and alumni dating back for decades have the opportunity to claim their free SmartResume thanks to a collaboration between Arkansas-based technology company iDatafy and Arkansas State University.

The cost of the resumés is borne by the businesses and corporations who subscribe to the system to receive credential verification and certified talent alerts. Arkansas-based employers can sign up for free SmartResume access through May 2023 at www.smartresume.com or via this direct link.