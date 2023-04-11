JONESBORO — The College of Engineering and Computer Science at Arkansas State University presented graduating student awards during the Convocation of Scholars.
Carolyn Seglem of Jonesboro received the Chancellor’s Scholar Award as the college’s graduating senior with the highest overall grade point average. She will graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science.
Departmental Citizenship Awards went to Joey Whitledge of Jacksonville, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering; William Rigsby of Trumann, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Erin Bowie of Cabot, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering; Lakresha Holley of Camden, Bachelor of Arts in computer science; and Caleb Adams of Pangburn, Bachelor of Science in engineering technology.
Outstanding Student Awards given to the individuals with the highest GPA within each of the six undergraduate degree plans went Benjamin Whitfield of Little Rock, BSEE; Brendan Crutchfield of Sheridan, BSME; Shelby Blankenship of Paragould, BSCE; Carolyn Seglem of Jonesboro, BS in computer science; Yuji Kikuchi of Japan, BA in computer science; Sean Crain of Searcy, BS in engineering technology; and Noah Roberson of Swifton, BS in engineering management systems.
