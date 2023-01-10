JONESBORO — A number of faculty members and students at Arkansas State University recently made presentations at a variety of conferences.
Dr. Edward Salo, associate professor of history, presented a paper at an international conference organized by the Centre for Heritage Conservation Studies and Technologies in Germany. The paper was titled “Taking Their Heritage and Their Stories: How Russia has ‘Weaponized’ Heritage Sites as Part of its Information Warfare Campaign Against Ukraine.”
The multi-disciplinary conference explored practices that shape the understanding and practice of heritage preservation during conflict and its aftermath.
A team of researchers from Nursing and Health Professions prepared a poster for the Maui Nursing and Allied Health Professions Conference, “Interprofessional Simulation Education: Health Care Students Perceptions of Poverty.” The authors were Dr. Elizabeth S. Nix, professor of nursing, who made the presentation; Matt Harmon, assistant professor of nursing; Dr. Bilinda Norman, associate professor of nursing, Dr. Teresa Clark, assistant professor of nursing, Dr. Becky Keith, associate professor of physical therapy, Dr. Stacey Sloas, associate professor of physical therapy and Dr. Carlitta Moore, clinical education coordinator and assistant dean of diversity, equity and inclusion.
Dr. Tanja McKay, professor of entomology and interim associate department chair, and student Becca Lett made a presentation to the Joint Meeting of the Entomological Society of America, Entomological Society of Canada, and the British Columbia Entomological Society in Vancouver. Their work was titled “Dung beetle biodiversity in cattle pastures and forested habitats in Northeast Arkansas.”
The theme for the Joint Meeting was “Entomology as Inspiration: Insects through art, science, and culture.”
Dr. John Hall, professor, Dr. Meagan Medley, assistant professor and Dr. Kristin Johnson, assistant professor, school psychology, along with graduate students Hannah Tisdale, Jaylee Tribble, Aleise Nooner, Zoe Douglas, Haley Peoples and Anna Chaplain recently presented a peer-reviewed poster at the Mid-South Educational Research Association 50th annual conference in Little Rock. The poster was titled “Assessment of Intellectual Disability: An Examination of Current Special Education Guidelines for Intelligence and Adaptive Behavior.”
