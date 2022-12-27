A-State faculty and students present research
JONESBORO — Drs. Natalie Johnson-Leslie, associate professor of secondary education, and H. Steve Leslie, assistant professor of business communication, both at Arkansas State University, jointly presented a poster on the use of virtual reality simulation to the Mid-South Educational Research Association.
This research, which sets the stage for understanding how virtual reality is used effectively in higher education, addressed the applicability of VRS as a viable option for training preservice teachers and in-person internship placements.
Johnson-Leslie, along with A-State Drs. Timberly Baker, associate professor of educational leadership, and Ibrahim Duyar, professor of educational leadership, as well as graduate students, Joyce Conyers, Kelli McGaha-Martin, Jennifer Watkins, Jason Reeves, and Jennifer Spiegel, presented research as roundtables, posters and paper sessions.
The graduate students were from the educational leadership and teacher education programs.
Chancellor names members to search committee
JONESBORO — Chancellor Todd Shields recently announced the members of the search committee for the next provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs and research at Arkansas State University.
The 15-person committee is composed of representatives from the administration, faculty, staff and student body at A-State and from the community. They are charged with reviewing applicants for the position and making recommendations to the chancellor.
Applicants are requested to submit their application for the provost position via jobs.astate.edu and provide requested materials on the university’s job portal. Preference will be given to candidates who have applied by Jan. 31.
