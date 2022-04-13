A-State faculty honors presented

JONESBORO — The six recipients of the 2021-22 Faculty Achievement Awards were announced during the annual Faculty Honors Convocation held Tuesday in the Grand Hall of the Fowler Center, following two years in an online format. The awards, determined through a campus nomination and committee review process, are for significant and meritorious achievement and include monetary rewards.
The Chancellor’s Medal for Research and Creative Activities went to Dr. Elizabeth Hood, Lipscomb Distinguished Professor of Agriculture, who has served on the faculty since 2004.
Provided by the Beck Foundation and Distinguished Alumnus Buddy Beck, this is the highest honor an A-State faculty member may receive.
The Emerging Faculty Scholar was Dr. Rasoul Narimani. This award recognizes a pre-tenure faculty member for exceptional scholarly achievement. Narimani is an assistant professor of electrical engineering. He was commended for his peer-reviewed publications in high-impact journals, a grant from the National Science Foundation, and diligence in promoting student research.
Dr. H. Steve Leslie received the Teaching Award, Tenure Track. Leslie, an assistant professor of business communication, received the Excellence in Teaching, Tenure-Track, Award. Leslie’s nominators noted his contributions to student retention in his college, where he is regularly praised for his teaching prowess by both colleagues and students.
The Excellence in Advising Award was presented to Andrea Brown, assistant professor of occupational therapy. Brown was commended for her ability to connect with students at all levels, from incoming students, and their families, to those entering professional practice, and for developing these individuals through her dedicated efforts as a faculty member.
Dr. Alexandr Sokolov, assistant professor of engineering management, was recognized with the Excellence in Teaching, Non-Tenure Track, Award. Sokolov brings a wealth of practical experience to the classroom, where he helps students learn to demonstrate their understanding of planning, organizing and problem-solving skills that provide value-added services in technical or management positions.
