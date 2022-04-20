JONESBORO — Faculty members who are retiring during the 2021-22 academic year were recognized for their longtime service and contributions to Arkansas State University during the annual Faculty Honors Convocation.
Each person retiring with 10 or more years of service also is awarded emeritus status.
Dr. Bill Stroud, professor of geography, has the longest term of service, with 54 years, followed by William Rowe, professor of art, with 45 years, and Dr. Catherine Calloway, professor of English, with 39 years.
Other retirees recognized during the Convocation of Scholars event, along with title and length of service at Arkansas State, were Dr. Robert Schichler, professor of English, 33 years; Dr. Mary Donaghy, associate professor of sociology, 29 years; Dr. Kevin Humphrey, associate professor of agriculture education, Dr. Gayle Williams, instructor in English, and Dr. Patricia Guy-Walls, associate professor of social work, all 28 years; Craig Collison, associate professor of music and Dr. Kim Pittcock, associate professor of horticulture, both 24 years; and Dr. Elizabeth Hood, distinguished professor of agriculture, 18 years.
Several individuals who had attained service milestones between 10 and 35 years were recognized.
Dr. Mary Jane Bradley, Dr. Michael Spikes and Dr. William Maynard attained 35 years.
Those with 30 years of service were Dr. Benjamin Rougeau, Dr. David Harding, Dr. David Holman and Dr. Jerry Farris.
Dr. Amany Saleh Dr. Bryan Moore, Dr. Catherine Reese, Tracy Farmer, Dr. Gina Hogue, Kent Gibson, Dr. Janelle Collins, Dr. Jill Simons, Dr. Kim Hester, Matthew Carey, Peggy Wright, Dr. Ruth Owens and Dr. Suzanne Melescue attained 25 years and Arianne Pait, Dr. Gregory Hansen, Dr. Jackie McBride, Dr. Joseph Key, Dr. Kenneth Carroll, Dr. Shawn Drake, Dr. Shivan Haran, Dr. Will McLean and Dr. Zelda McMurtry attained 20 years.
Those with milestones of 10 or 15 years included Dr. Aiqun Hu, Dr. Cheryl DuBose, Deanna Barymon, Donna Parker, Dr. Erick Chang, Dr. Hans Hacker, Dr. Jollean Sinclaire, Dr. Lance Bryant, Michele Johnson and Dr. Timothy Oliver, 15 years; and Dr. Anahita Izadyar, Dr. Asher Pimpleton-Gray, Dr. Bradley Rawlins, Dr. Brinda LeGrand, Clinton Vogus, Dr. Cristy Phillips, Debra Barnett, Dr. Jacob Caton, Dr. Joy Good, Kerri Bennett, Dr. Koushik Biswas, Dr. Larry Morton, Dr. Laurie Umansky, Melanie Mata, M. Joe Ford, Dr. Michele Merritt, Dr. Rejoice Addae, Dr. Sarah Labovitz, Dr. Shanon Brantley, Sharla Felkins, Dr. Susan Whiteland, Dr. Thilla Sivakumaran, Toccara Carter, Tracy Klotz and Dr. Vicent Moreno, 10 years.
In addition to these milestones, those who were not recognized last year due to the pandemic and had attained milestones of 11 to 31 years were honored.
Those with 31 years of service included Elizabeth Rollins, Jeff Bailey, Dr. Kristin Biondolillo, and Dr. Ronald Johnson and with 26 years, Dr. Michael Bowman.
Rebecca Keith and Dr. Tom Risch had 21 years of service while Dr. Brett Savary, Heaven Holloway, Dr. Hong Zhou and Lori Gatling had 16.
Those serving for 11 years were Dr. Amy Buzby, Dr. Amy Shollenbarger, Anna Kausler, Dr. Anne McGee, Dr. Annette Hux, Dr. Jake Qualls, Dr. Jonathan Merten, Dr. Karen McDaniel, Rachel Garner, Dr. Rodney Carmack, Sheena Gammon and Dr. Virginie Rolland.
