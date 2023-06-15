JONESBORO — The ASU System Board of Trustees on Thursday approved the recommendations from the Promotion, Retention and Tenure Committee and university administration to promote 23 faculty members in academic rank and award tenure to 20. The actions are effective July 1, the beginning of the 2023-24 academic year.

Faculty who were promoted to professor are Dr. Annette Hux, educational leadership; Dr. Natalie Johnson-Leslie, secondary education; Dr. Susan Whiteland, art education; Dr. Stacy Walz, clinical laboratory sciences; and Dr. Than Boves, wildlife ecology.