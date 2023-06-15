JONESBORO — The ASU System Board of Trustees on Thursday approved the recommendations from the Promotion, Retention and Tenure Committee and university administration to promote 23 faculty members in academic rank and award tenure to 20. The actions are effective July 1, the beginning of the 2023-24 academic year.
Faculty who were promoted to professor are Dr. Annette Hux, educational leadership; Dr. Natalie Johnson-Leslie, secondary education; Dr. Susan Whiteland, art education; Dr. Stacy Walz, clinical laboratory sciences; and Dr. Than Boves, wildlife ecology.
The 18 faculty members promoted to associate professor were Dr. Karen Graham, teacher education; Dr. Kristin Johnson, psychology; Dr. Blake Sandusky, counseling; Dr. Jason Causey, computer science; Dr. Andrea Davis, history; Dr. Bruce Faske, music; Dr. Gabriel Horowitz, Spanish; Dr. Derek Jenkins, music; Caisa Sanburg, theater; Dr. Cameron Wimpy, political science; Kacie Altom, nursing; Andrea Brown, occupational therapy; Dr. Sarah Davidson, nursing; Dr. Kathryn Flannigan, nursing; Dr. Amy Hyman, emergency management and occupational health; Dr. Cheryl Knight, social work; Dr. Lori Neuman-Lee, physiology; and Dr. Asela Wijeratne, bioinformatics.
Those approved for tenure were Dr. Timberly Baker, educational leadership, Dr. Scott Anderson, communication studies and Dr. Robert Bradley, athletic training, along with all of those individuals promoted to associate professor who did not already have tenure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.