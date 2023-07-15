JONESBORO — Students who are in the Arkansas State University chapter of Future Business Leaders of America recently attended the National Leadership Conference in Atlanta.
JONESBORO — Students who are in the Arkansas State University chapter of Future Business Leaders of America recently attended the National Leadership Conference in Atlanta.
Sixteen students were recognized for excellence and received awards.
Of the student winners, nine are first-time attendees to the conference and five just finished their first year at A-State.
The chapter brought home awards from 14 competitions. They were also named the largest chapter in the nation for the seventh year in a row.
Rachel Davis, a senior agricultural business major from Mammoth Spring, won third place in organizational behavior and leadership as well as ninth place in management concepts.
Marketing and supply-chain management double-major Korwin Johnson, alongside agricultural business major Noah Roark, both of Walnut Ridge, won ninth place in business decision-making.
Marked Tree native Tyrell Andrews, a recent Master of Arts in political science graduate, along with Jonesboro native Rachel Washam, an environmental science doctoral student, won ninth place in hospitality management.
Taking home fourth place in macroeconomics, Maumelle native Megan Gray is a business administration and business economics double major.
Gray alongside exercise science major Haley Brazel from Cape Girardeau, Mo., won third place in website design.
Jonesboro native Roxana Flores who graduated this spring with a degree in marketing won eighth place in marketing concepts.
Flores along with Jonesboro native Cindy Gomez, a business administration major, won fifth place in the integrated marketing campaign category.
In the state of chapter category, Cabot native Hailey Hawkins, a business administration graduate student, won fifth place.
Hawkins, along with Emily Pillow, a finance major from Marmaduke, and Nicholas Orr, an accounting major from Ellington, Mo., took home fifth place in emerging business issues.
Hawkins, alongside Paragould native Jasmine Tran, a finance major, and accounting major Lindsey Kate Storey from Benton won fifth place in human resource management.
Computer science major Caiden Chadwick of Oil Trough won fourth place in programming concepts.
Economics, finance and business administration triple major Austin Murray of Jonesboro won seventh place in the community service project category.
In business ethics, Storey, Chadwick and Murray won seventh place.
