JONESBORO — Rocco Hicks of Prattsville, a sophomore political science major at Arkansas State University, has been selected to participate in the Fulbright U.K. Summer Institute.
This three- to four-week program is for freshman and sophomore students who have very limited international travel experience.
Hicks will be traveling to the Fulbright Queens University Summer Institute in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Sponsored by the U.S.-U.K. Fulbright Commission, this program allows participants to explore the culture, heritage and history of the United Kingdom while experiencing higher education at a U.K. university.
Only a few dozen American students were selected for this award this year.
This is the first time an A-State student has been selected for the honor.
“I am blessed to receive this amazing opportunity. I credit this award to the faculty and staff at Arkansas State University who helped me with the application process, my family for their constant support, and the U.S.-U.K. Fulbright Commission for seeing in me what I see in myself,” Hicks said.
A member of the 2022-23 Chancellor’s Leadership Class at A-State, Hicks is also the philanthropy chair of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and active in the Student Government Association where he serves as sergeant-at- arms.
