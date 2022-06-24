A-State grad and Paragould resident releases book

DOLPHIN BAY, Republic of Panama — Staci Koehler Lindblad an Arkansas State University graduate from Walla Walla, Wash., has released a book about her Panama relocation story, “Is Panama Your Paradise? A Gringa’s Tale,” along with some key insights and information.
Now living in Dolphin Bay in Panama’s Bocas del Toro archipelago most of the year, she also lives some of the year on her sailboat in Washington, D.C., and some at another home in Paragould.
Described in a press release as “no be-all-end-all guide … (her story) offers a get-real approach to the amazing, difficult, and engaging idea of moving to Central America, this book features quirky anecdotes and helpful resources.”
The book is available on Amazon in Kindle format and paperback.
Koehler Lindblad will donate book profits to The Darklands Foundation, a Panamanian nonprofit dedicated to lifting indigenous populations out of poverty through integrated agriculture in the rainforest via human development, education and rainforest preservation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.