JONESBORO — The 2022 recipients of the Emerging Young Alumni Award at Arkansas State University have been announced by the A-State Alumni Association and Student Philanthropy Council. This is the fourth year of the recognition program for Arkansas State’s young alumni.
Individuals designated as Emerging Young Alumni are those who, through their personal participation, have made significant contributions to A-State, their profession or their community.
The five will be recognized with a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 15 in the Cooper Alumni Center, 2600 Alumni Blvd. Ticket information is online at AStateAlumni.org/EYA22.
Award recipients for 2022 include:
Lindsey Bowman, a native of Jonesboro, earned a Bachelor of Science in marketing in 2010. She began her career in bank marketing, worked in nonprofit fundraising and for a private marketing firm in Southern Illinois.
Bowman eventually returned to Arkansas where she worked in real estate sales until starting a full-service marketing agency, The Polish Agency, in 2020. The company has grown from one to six employees, assisted by interns each semester from the marketing, strategic communication and graphic design programs at A-State.
Erin Gibson of Jonesboro graduated in University Honors in 2013 with a Bachelor of Science in Education in English, then later earned a Master of Science in Education in educational leadership. She has been a classroom teacher since 2013, teaching a variety of grade levels in secondary English, as well as a teacher-leader in her former school district, Riverside High School.
This fall, Gibson is transitioning to a different form of instruction by facilitating advanced placement language and composition to students across the state of Arkansas through Virtual Arkansas, a division of Arch Ford Educational Cooperative Services.
She also has served in education in another way, as a breast cancer survivor. She was recognized as a Susan G. Komen Honorary Survivor and named as a certified global educator for the Know Your Lemons Foundation, as well as volunteering with the St. Bernards Women’s Council.
Bethany Hines, who lives in New York City, is a producer for CNN Special Projects, focusing on sponsored content for television and digital platforms. She began her career in journalism at KAIT-TV in Jonesboro. After joining CNN in 2012, she worked on a variety of shows, including Morning Express with Robin Meade and Weekend Express. She also produced for past HLN programs, including ‘Dr. Drew on Call,” “Raising America with Kyra Philips,” and “HLN After Dark.”
Hines earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in communication studies with a minor in radio-television in 2011 and a Master of Arts in communication studies in 2012.
Tyler C. Vanderpool of Los Angeles is a trial attorney with the law firm of Rosen Saba, LLP. He primarily represents individuals and corporate clients in personal injury, labor and employment, class action, entertainment and business disputes.
A native of Jacksonville, Vanderpool earned a Bachelor of Arts in communication studies and a Bachelor of Arts in philosophy in 2007, followed by a Master of Arts in communication studies in 2008, all at A-State. He obtained his law degree from Loyola Law School.
Mark Wiggins earned a Bachelor of Science in biological sciences and a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish in 2007 before completing Air Force Officer Training School. After graduation from UAMS College of Medicine in 2011, Capt. Wiggins completed a residency in family medicine at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., in 2014, and was assigned as a C-130J flight surgeon at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.
Capt. Wiggins deployed to Niamey, Niger, and was awarded Flight Surgeon of the Year for U.S. Air Forces in Europe in 2016.
He was promoted to major and was assigned to Little Rock Air Force Base, where he completed his service, earning an Air Force Achievement Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, and Air Force Meritorious Service Medal.
Dr. Wiggins began practicing with St. Bernards First Care in Jonesboro and is a clinical preceptor for NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine.
