JONESBORO — The American Red Cross and the Arkansas State University fraternities and sororities are teaming up for the Arkansas State Spring Greek Blood Drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 19-20 at the Red Wolf Center, 2501 Aggie Road on the university campus.
Students, staff, faculty and the Jonesboro community are invited to help them reach this year’s goal to collect 300 blood donations. To provide for current demand, the Red Cross must collect nearly 13,000 blood donations and more than 2,600 platelet donations every day.
“We are very excited to partner with the Greek organizations and add this spring blood drive to the calendar,” said Jerrica Fox, account manager, American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas. “The university has supported us and had some very successful blood drives in the past. We hope this is one drive that will grow annually into one of our top collegiate drives in the region.”
To donate blood at the A-State blood drive, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or visit redcrossblood.org, and enter sponsor code: WolvesUp; call 1-800-733-2767; or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. Donors can save time by using RapidPass, available on the Blood Donor App or Red Cross website.
A blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
Additional upcoming blood drives in April are:
April 18 – 9 a.m.-2 p.m., East Poinsett High School, 502 McClellan Ave., Lepanto.
April 21 – 1-6 p.m., Church of Christ, 916 E. Bridges Ave., Wynne.
April 25 – 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Westside High School, 1630 Arkansas 91 North, Jonesboro, and 1:30-5:30 p.m., Chamber of Commerce, 116 N. Maple St., Osceola.
April 26 – 12:30-5:30 p.m., Cherokee Village United Methodist Church, 21 Otter Drive, and 1-5 p.m., Ruddle Road Church of God, 1400 Ruddle Road, Blytheville.
April 27 – 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Black River Technical College, 1 Black River Drive, Paragould.
April 28 – 8 a.m.-5 p.m., St Bernards Medical Center, 225 E. Washington Ave., Jonesboro, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Osceola High School, 2800 W. Semmes Ave.
