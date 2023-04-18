JONESBORO — A group of five Arkansas State University students and one faculty member are recipients of the Middle East Studies Grant.
This grant is awarded annually to encourage awareness and understanding of the Middle East.
This grant is funded through an endowment made by the Saudi government 30 years ago. The Middle East Studies Committee uses part of its budget, which is accrued as income from an endowment, to fund grants each year.
Committee members include seven faculty members. The goal of the committee is to have representation from each college.
This year, winners include faculty member Kristin Franyutti, assistant professor of drawing and fiber. The funded proposal is “Ecosystems and Heritage Study of Doha for Installation Artwork.” The research grant will take Franyutti to Doha, Qatar.
Student grant recipients will be studying Arabic for 12 weeks at the Qalam we Lawh Center for Arabic Studies in Rabat, Morocco. Students include criminology and political science major Hye Sun Choi from Seoul, South Korea; global studies and political science major Ellie Foote of Jackson, Mo.; history and political science major Ann Long of Jackson, Mo.; political science major Garrett Partain of Lepanto; and global studies and political science major Kaleb Webb of Cabot.
“The Middle East Studies Grants are one of the best opportunities for A-State students, staff and faculty to get funding for research and language acquisition in the Middle East,” Dr. Cameron Wimpy, chair of the committee and interim chair of the political science department said in the announcement.
He said it’s exciting to support faculty and students as they continue their research and educational pursuits.
