JONESBORO — The 44th annual Convocation of Scholars at Arkansas State University gets underway this week with events scheduled throughout the month, leading into the conclusion of the semester and Spring Commencement at 10 a.m. May 7, in Centennial Bank Stadium.
Convocation of Scholars will culminate with the presentation of the R.E. Lee Wilson Citizenship Award and the Distinguished Service Awards at a campus ceremony on Thursday, April 28. These are A-State’s top awards for graduating students.
While recipients and immediate families will gather for the event at Cooper Alumni Center, others may follow through the livestream.
The Excellence in Diversity awards ceremony will start at 6 p.m., Wednesday conducted by the Office of Diversity and Community Engagement. The awards recognize campus stakeholders whose work demonstrates the highest commitment to enhancing excellence through diversity.
Faculty Honors Convocation will be April 12, beginning at 2 p.m. in the Grand Hall of Fowler Center, and it also will be livestreamed.
The new recipient of the Chancellor’s Medal for Research and Creative Activities, the highest award given to a faculty member, will be announced.
The 27th annual Delta Symposium, with a theme this year of “Commemoration and Reunion in the South” will run April 15-17. The full conference schedule is online.
The 12th annual Create@State: A Symposium of Research, Scholarship and Creativity, involves scores of students in scholarly and artistic presentations, will be April 18-20, concluding with the awards ceremony at 4 p.m. on the final day. More details are available on the Create@State website.
The Strong-Turner Chapter of the A-State Alumni Association will conduct its annual 3.0 ceremony recognizing the top African American students at 6:30 p.m., April 22.
Students and alumni will celebrate the Honors College’s 40th anniversary at a 7-10 p.m. gala April 23.
The Distinguished Service Awards, Create@State, Faculty Honors Convocation and Delta Symposium are open to the public through each of their online platforms.
Academic units that have scheduled events are:
College of Engineering and Computer Science awards banquet, 6 p.m., Wednesday;
Neil Griffin College of Business honors banquet, 6:30 p.m., Thursday;
University College honors reception, 2 p.m., Monday;
College of Education and Behavioral Science, 6 p.m., Monday;
School of Media and Journalism honors ceremony, 4 p.m., April 13;
Department of Communication awards ceremony, 4 p.m., April 21;
College of Liberal Arts and Communication awards ceremony, 5:30 p.m. April 21;
College of Agriculture honors banquet, 6:30 p.m., April 21;
College of Sciences and Mathematics honors ceremony, 5:30 p.m., April 26;
Department of Physical Therapy pinning ceremony, 6 p.m., April 28;
School of Nursing pinning ceremony, 6 p.m., May 6.
Other scheduled recognition events conducted by honor societies and departments include the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society initiation, 6 p.m., April 12; and Career Services’ student employee of the year award program, 12 p.m., April 21.
