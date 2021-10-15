JONESBORO — Arkansas State University recently released the names of those students graduating for the summer of 2021.
Area students outside Craighead County who received bachelor’s degrees are listed by degree.
Bachelor of Applied Science
James Lassiter Jr. of Newport in organizational supervision.
Bachelor of Arts
Hannah Richardson of Paragould with high honors and Jacob Holder of Ash Flat, both in criminology; Rebecka Erwin of Hardy in English; Hannah Scott of Paragould in psychology; and Elizabeth Eaves of Trumann in sociology.
Bachelor of General Studies
John Ratliff of Wynne, Emili Burgess, Amy Elkins with honors, Valerie Quinn and Abby Rogers, all of Paragould, Paula Wagner of Imboden, Stacey Roberts of Minturn, Ashlee Hall of Ravenden, Roxanne Fowler and Kimberly Miller, both of Blytheville, Toni Washington of Osceola and Raegan Helton of Trumann.
Bachelor of Science
Elizabeth Nettles of Piggott and Katherine Dunbar of Walnut Ridge, both in biological sciences; Kelsey Brumley of Paragould in business administration; Alyssa Dean of Wynne, Brett Whitman of Paragould and Autumn Scott of Frenchmans Bayou, all in creative media production; Chelsea Carver of Blytheville and Kyle Jurczyk of Hardy, both in dietetics; Cara Johnson of Cornin with high honors, Whitney Wagganer and Connor Walls, both of Blytheville; and Keely Curtis and Makayla Sprinkle with honors, both of Harrisburg, all in exercise science; Jared Barham of Paragould with high honors and Tyler Presser of Evening Shade, both in finance; Natalie Johns of Harrisburg in health promotion; RaChelle Classen of Paragould in mathematics and wildlife, fisheries and conservation; Kaytie Manatt of Corning and Luis Talavera of Leachville, both in psychology; and Jacob Owens of Wynne in strategic communications.
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Emma Ragsdale of Paragould in animal science and Matthew Brown of Lepanto in plant and soil science.
Bachelor of Science in Education
Mollie Rose of Wynne in elementary education.
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Bradley King, Ashley Lenderman and Ashley Shepard, all of Paragould, Zachary Altom of Newport, Courtney Bellinger of Trumann and Tishia Addison of Pocahontas.
Bachelor of Science Radiologic Sciences
Michael Daugherity of Wynne with honors, Savannah Shelton of Paragould, Amber Dehart of Leachville with high honors, Diana Rice of Pocahontas and Katelynn Miller of Ash Flat with high honors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.