LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture has announced that the Arkansas State University Meat Market in Jonesboro and JACO Meats in Hope are the first two facilities licensed by the Arkansas Meat Inspection Program, which allows the department to inspect meat products for shipment within Arkansas.
The program was authorized by Act 418 during the 2021 Regular Session of the Arkansas General Assembly and was finalized through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.
“The establishment of state-inspected processing facilities at JACO Meats and the ASU Meat Market is great news for Arkansas consumers and the state’s agriculture industry,” Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward said in the announcement. “We are hopeful that this program will continue to expand and increase the availability of locally-sourced meat and meat products for Arkansans.”
Arkansas is one of 28 states participating in FSIS’s State Meat and Poultry Inspection programs. These programs allow state inspectors to ensure program enforcement and regulatory compliance in small establishments operating within the state. The MPI programs must develop, administer and enforce requirements “at least equal to” those set forth in the Federal Meat Inspection Act.
The need for additional meat processing capacity was highlighted by food supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, the department worked with the Arkansas legislature and industry stakeholders to receive and distribute $10.4 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act for the Arkansas Meat and Poultry Processing Grant Program.
JACO Meats and the ASU Meat Market received funding through the Arkansas Meat and Poultry Processing Grant Program in 2020.
For more information on program requirements or to apply, visit bit.ly/3yoDur2.
