LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture has announced that the Arkansas State University Meat Market in Jonesboro and JACO Meats in Hope are the first two facilities licensed by the Arkansas Meat Inspection Program, which allows the department to inspect meat products for shipment within Arkansas.

The program was authorized by Act 418 during the 2021 Regular Session of the Arkansas General Assembly and was finalized through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.