JONESBORO — Adrian Everett has been named the director of the Arkansas State University Multicultural Center, Dr. Lonnie Williams, vice chancellor for the division of Diversity, Inclusion and Community Engagement, announced.

“We are pleased that Adrian accepted the offer to lead one of our most important student services areas,” Williams said. “We conducted a national search for our Multicultural Center director, and it says a lot about the products of our university that Adrian’s name came to the top of our list of finalists.”