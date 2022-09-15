JONESBORO — Adrian Everett has been named the director of the Arkansas State University Multicultural Center, Dr. Lonnie Williams, vice chancellor for the division of Diversity, Inclusion and Community Engagement, announced.
“We are pleased that Adrian accepted the offer to lead one of our most important student services areas,” Williams said. “We conducted a national search for our Multicultural Center director, and it says a lot about the products of our university that Adrian’s name came to the top of our list of finalists.”
A university administrator with several years at A-State in a variety of outreach roles, Everett takes over the Multicultural Center after serving the past three years as the director of transfer student services for the Division of Enrollment Management and Global Outreach.
“I’m honored to have the opportunity to serve my alma mater and I am excited to take my leadership skills and talents to the Multicultural Center to serve as the director,” Everett said. “I have been closely connected and very passionate about this department all of my years here at A-State.”
Prior to working with Enrollment Management for transfer students, Everett also worked for Academic Affairs as a part of the Wilson Advising Center as an associate director. He began his career with A-State as a member of the office of recruitment staff shortly after completing his degree.
“A career in higher education is not something that I planned to have 15 years ago when I came to A-State as a first-year student, but I am deeply invested into the world of changing college students’ lives day by day,” Everett added.
Everett, a native of McGehee, completed his bachelor’s at A-State in 2011 and his master’s in 2013.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.