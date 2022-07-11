JONESBORO — Arkansas State University students returned home from the national Phi Beta Lambda National Leadership Conference, with 13 awards.
The PBL members at A-State won “Largest Chapter in the Nation” for the fifth year in a row. They were accompanied to the conference in Chicago by Dr. Philip Tew, associate professor of finance and director of the Scarlet to Black Financial Literacy Program and the Center for Economic Education and Financial Literacy.
Among the area winners were Abby Avery, a sophomore economics pre-law and finance double major who won second place in business law, and Roxana Flores, a senior marketing major who won fourth place in website design. Both are from Jonesboro.
Melanie Ricker, a second-year student in the Master of Public Administration program and Lex Leonard, a second-year graduate student in the Master of Arts in English program, both from Corning, won fifth place in desktop publishing.
Leonard along with Baylor McElhaney of Bauxite, a sophomore musical theater major with a minor in economics, and Austin Murray, a sophomore business administration major from Brookland, won second place in integrated marketing campaign.
Tyrell Andrews of Marked Tree, a second-year student in the Master of Arts in political science program, Rachel Washam of Jonesboro, a second-year doctoral student in environmental science, and Kristina Garlington, a senior economics pre-law major from Bryant, won ninth place in emerging business issues.
Washam and Andrews also won fourth place in strategic analysis and decision-making.
Austin Shultz, a senior accounting and finance major from Paragould, and Kassidy Walker, a senior accounting and finance major from Malden, Mo., won sixth place in social media marketing; and
Other winners were Chris Sanders, a junior accounting major from Sherwood who won ninth place in business presentation; Haley Brazel, a junior exercise science major from Cape Girardeau, Mo., who won second place in business sustainability; Megan Gray, a junior business administration major from North Little Rock, winning seventh place in small business management; and Hailey Hawkins of Cabot, a 2022 business management graduate who won fifth place in future business educator competition.
The chapter members also learned the national organization is dropping the PBL name and rebranding it as Future Business Leaders of America – Collegiate Level, to fit in with the mid-level and high school segments of FBLA.
