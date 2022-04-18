JONESBORO — Students from Arkansas State University claimed 28 top-five finishes at the state-wide Phi Beta Lambda Leadership Conference recently in Little Rock.
In addition, the group is eligible to represent the state of Arkansas in 23 competitive events at the 2022 PBL National Leadership Conference, scheduled in June in Chicago.
A-State recorded 19 first place Awards of Excellence finishes, seven in second place and two came in at third. A-State was represented by 24 students and two advisers, associate professor of finance Dr. Philip Tew, and first-year success coordinator Kerry Tew.
A-State achieved Gold Chapter status and was recognized as the largest chapter in the state of Arkansas with 109 members and is one of the largest chapters in the nation.
Area winners in their competitive events include:
First Place
Business Law – Abby Avery of Jonesboro; Desktop Publishing – Melanie Ricker of Corning; Lex Leonard of Corning; Emerging Business Issues – Rachel Washam of Jonesboro; Tyrell Andrews of Marked Tree; Kristina Garlington of Benton; Financial Services – Alex Holifield of Blytheville; Gabrielle Holifield of Blytheville; Future Business Executive – Nick Sides of Newport; Integrated Marketing Campaign – Austin Murray of Jonesboro; Lex Leonard of Corning; Baylor McElhaney of Benton; Programming Concepts – Melanie Ricker of Corning; Social Media Marketing – Kassidy Walker of Malden, Mo.; Austin Shultz of Paragould; Strategic Analysis and Decision-Making – Rachel Washam of Jonesboro; Tyrell Andrews of Marked Tree; and Website Design – Roxana Flores of Jonesboro.
Second-place
Financial Analysis and Decision-Making – Alex Holifield of Blytheville and Gabrielle Holifield of Blytheville; Macroeconomics – Abby Avery of Jonesboro; Marketing Concepts —Roxana Flores of Jonesboro.
Third-place
Networking Concepts —Nick Sides of Newport.
Murray was named the outstanding Phi Beta Lambda member. Andrews was voted in as president and Washam was selected as executive vice president.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.