JONESBORO — The 28 retiring staff members and 37 individuals who have attained service milestones were honored during the 30th annual Distinguished Performance Awards and Service Recognition Ceremony at Arkansas State University.
The Staff Senate conducts the program.
Retiring with the longest period of employment, 39 years, was Janice Woodruff in Payroll Services.
Others who retired or will retire during the 2022-23 academic are Philip Jackson, with 38 years; Bettye McKinney with 35; Laura Cremeens with 33; Ivan Lawson with 30; Helen McCoy with 27; Annette Clements and Leamond Nichols, both with 26; Dena Bolar with 25; Esther Boyd and Karen Rinehart, both with 24; Mary Lou Ray with 22; Bill Hall with 21; Karen Trout with 20; Sonja Bottorff and Dianna Long, both with 19; Deanna Barton with 18; Phyllis McWhorter and Traci Simpson both with 17; Clarisa Ratliff and Joseph Thornton both with 15; Lisa Kihlstadius with 14; Teresa Dunton and Pamela Graham, both with13; Carol Cummings with 12; Jerry Webb with 11; and Yvonne Foster and Sandra Wyatt, both with 10.
Those with service milestones included Leigh Anne Hall, Information and Technology Services; Deanna Harris, Nursing and Health Professions; Donna McMillin, Finance and Administration; and Joe Williamson, Information and Technology Services, all with 30 years.
Staff members completing 20 years of service were Kaye Childs, Tia Farmer, Michael Gonzales, Kathy Hicks, Dr. Cherisse Jones-Branch, Milton Poole, Bethany Silverthorn and Dr. Lonnie Williams.
Those recognized for 10 years of service were Luna Acosta, Lauren Adams, Kenneth Anderson, Kimberly Benson, Elizabeth Billingsley, Jessica Blackburn, Bradley Bobo, Charlotte Booker, Eric Coleman, Adrian Everett, Karan Gilliland, Brittany Harris, Charles Trey Hicks, Amy Holt, Erika James, Kendal Lute, Daniel Matthews, Gisella Moody, Angela Morrison, Prathima Pattada, Shaquita Renelique, Dr. William Smith, Rhonda Tucker, Linda Walters and Dr. Wayne Wilkinson.
